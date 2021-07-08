WEB EXTRA: UFC President Dana White discusses success during pandemic, McGregor-Poirier trilogy fight in one-on-one interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The president of the UFC is gearing up for a huge fight weekend.

Dana White has built the UFC into a multibillion-dollar business, and it is growing each and every year.

He never stopped holding fights during the pandemic, always finding ways to keep every person employed.

He took his fight to Abu Dhabi, Florida and Texas, anything he could do to keep fans entertained and fighters fighting. He honored their contracts and now he is back in Vegas with a huge fight card.

Saturday’s showdown between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier might end up being the largest gate in UFC history. It will certainly come close.

“That’s one of the largest gates ever. It is the most prebuys ever for a fight. It’s just this thing is trending off the charts right now so it’s probably the most celebrities ever, we’ve ever had an event in 20 years,” Whites said. “It’s a big fight and you know, a lot of these guys, you know, celebrities are used to going to whatever is available you know whatever is going on and you know, there hasn’t been anything so this is like the first real big fight back and that I’m telling you man, but the ticket thing has been driving me tickets is the worst part of this job anyway.”

White says former President Trump will be at Saturday’s fight. There will be a huge number of celebrities — that too might break a record.

White also talked about trying to get Kahbib Nurmagomedov back in the octagon, saying he is still the best fighter out there. Last year he announced his retirement, but in combat sports, we have heard that before. Remember Conor retired twice and he is back.