UFC254 Classic Lightweight Title(s) fight

(CBSSports.com) – Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for his humility, but the lightweight champion concedes that his perch among the top mixed martial artists in the world is one he doesn’t intend to surrender anytime soon. The undefeated Russian looks to cement his legacy when takes on top contender Justin Gaethje on Saturday in the main event of UFC 254. The main UFC 254 fight card from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is set for 2 p.m. ET. Nurmagomedov told the media this week that he appreciates being considered among the sport’s all-time greats and can improve his resume by beating Gaethje, whom many observers believe will be his toughest challenge yet.

Khabib vs. Gaethje preview

The MMA analyst knows the main event represents a major turning point in the careers of both fighters. Nurmagomedov (28-0) has made no secret of his desire to retire as an undefeated champion. He also plans on doing so fairly soon and has spoken of taking perhaps one more fight after Saturday’s Khabib vs. Gaethje main event, with the goal of walking away from MMA a perfect 30-0.

In order to do so, he must first get past a rugged opponent in Gaethje (22-2), who has ascended from a fan-favorite novelty to one of the most skilled fighters in the promotion.

Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to fight longtime rival Ferguson in April, a bout that has now been scheduled and canceled five times for an assortment of reasons. This time, the coronavirus pandemic restricted travel and the champion was unable to leave Russia in order to make the fight.

The UFC eventually booked Ferguson and Gaethje for an interim belt, with the winner getting the first shot at Nurmagomedov. The power-punching Gaethje dominated from the outset and eventually stopped the resilient Ferguson, who saw a 12-fight win streak come to an end.

Gaethje’s power and relentless style had MMA fans anticipating his move to the UFC from the World Series of Fighting, where he was a champion. But he started off 1-2 in the promotion and it appeared his lack of diverse skills would be an issue against top-tier competition.

However, the 31-year-old Arizona native dedicated himself to improving everything from his conditioning to defense and footwork, and it paid off. He has stopped four straight opponents, with the win over Ferguson being the flashpoint on his resume. You can see Marley’s coveted Nurmagomedov vs, Gaethje picks here.

Top UFC 254 predictions

We’ll share one of Marley’s UFC 254 predictions here: He is backing Joel Alvarez (-150) to get his hand raised against Alexander Yakovlev (+130) in a meeting of lightweight prospects.

The 36-year-old Yakovlev (24-9-1) has struggled to gain consistent traction in the UFC, posting a 3-5 mark in eight appearances against mostly top-flight competition. His resume includes a loss against current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and another against UFC icon Demian Maia. His last appearance resulted in a decision loss against prospect Roosevelt Roberts in November of last year.

Alvarez (17-2), 27, is seeking his third consecutive UFC victory following a loss in his debut. His last outing resulted in a submission of veteran Joseph Duffy midway through the first round of their July clash.

“Yakovlev might have more power, but Alvarez looks like the better striker who should throw more volume,” Marley told SportsLine.