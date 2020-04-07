UFC wants to host fights on a ‘private island’

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. The UFC is determined to fight on amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The UFC hasn’t canceled any competitions, even those previously scheduled for areas where large gatherings are now banned. White attributes his decision to go against the sports world’s collective mindset partly to a conversation Thursday, March 12, 2020, with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UFC President Dana White says he wants to continue MMA fights on a “private island” if he has to in order to keep the sport going through the coronavirus pandemic. White told TMZ Sports:

“I won’t be able to get international fighters, all of them into the U.S. so I have a private island, I’m going to start flying them all into the private island and start doing international fights from there.”

UFC 249 is set to headline two of the best lightweight fighters in the world fighting for the Interim Title, Tony Ferguson against Justin Gaethje. No fans would be at the fight and White emphasized that everybody working the event on April 18 would be screened to make sure they are healthy. White says he plans to hold more fights following UFC 249 at the “private island” location. UFC 249 is not planned for the island. The fights would be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.