UFC wants to host fights on a ‘private island’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UFC President Dana White says he wants to continue MMA fights on a “private island” if he has to in order to keep the sport going through the coronavirus pandemic. White told TMZ Sports:
“I won’t be able to get international fighters, all of them into the U.S. so I have a private island, I’m going to start flying them all into the private island and start doing international fights from there.”
UFC 249 is set to headline two of the best lightweight fighters in the world fighting for the Interim Title, Tony Ferguson against Justin Gaethje. No fans would be at the fight and White emphasized that everybody working the event on April 18 would be screened to make sure they are healthy. White says he plans to hold more fights following UFC 249 at the “private island” location. UFC 249 is not planned for the island. The fights would be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.