UFC may move fights to Arizona if Las Vegas does not reopen soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UFC wants to keep fighting, and hold those fights in Las Vegas.

Dana White had a new “studio” built in Las Vegas where fights could easily be held in a controlled setting. The new UFC Apex near Jones Blvd. and the I-215 would be perfect for fights similar to the three events that were held successfully in Jacksonville, FL. Only problem, as of right now, Nevada is not open for sports so White has other plans. Take the fights to Arizona.

During the ESPN 8 post-fight news conference over the weekend White was asked if he would consider Arizona as an option to stage fights without fans, White responded, “That’s where I’ll go, that’s 100% where I’ll go.”

On Tuesday Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lifted his states ban on sports. “We have had discussions with leaders with some of these leagues, and they all know they are welcome to operate, play and perform in the state of Arizona,” Ducey said.

Nevada is still on lock down for sporting events because of coronavirus fears.

The next scheduled show for the UFC is March 30. Also, UFC 250 is set for June 8. No location has been announced for either fight card.