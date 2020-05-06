UFC gets back to business this weekend with Ferguson vs. Gaethje

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Donald Cerrone in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on September 14, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UFC 249 takes place Saturday night in Florida. This promises to be one of the best fight cards and main event matchup that the UFC has seen. Tony Ferguson (25-3, 12 KO’s) and Justin Gaethje (21-2, 18 KO’s) will meet for the Interim Lightweight Title (170 lbs.).

The fight will be held in Jacksonville, Florida without fans. The UFC has been forced to move this fight a few times because of the coronavirus pandemic. It marks the return of major sports to the America after numerous postponements and cancellations.

Both fighters are seen as being tenacious in the ring. Gaethje joked this week, ” I need my nose broken. I haven’t been able to breathe through my nose for 12 years since wrestling so hopefully one of those elbows will crack my nose and the UFC will have to pay for it.”

The fight card will be seen on ESPN+ Pay Per View. Preliminary fights will be on ESPN.