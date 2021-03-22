UFC FIT opens first gym in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – UFC Hall of Famer, Forrest Griffin, and UFC GYM’s CEO, Adam Sedlack, were among the special guests who commemorated the grand opening of Las Vegas’s first UFC FIT located in Centennial, UFC GYM’s brand-new fitness concept.

The celebration began with remarks from Sedlack, welcoming and thanking guests for attending, alongside UFC FIT Centennial General Manager, Jennifer Codi; followed by Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who welcomed UFC FIT to the district and presented a certificate to honor UFC FIT’s residency; then Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce Business Development Executive, Grace Small; as well as Griffin. Commissioner Ross Miller was also in attendance and offered a proclamation in support. Following remarks, the group of attendees gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony and posed for photos. Invited guests and new UFC FIT members then joined Griffin in one of the studio’s signature classes.