UFC fighter arrested, charged with battery after run-in with Caesars security

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anthony Rocco Martin, a mixed martial arts fighter, was arrested Saturday morning after a Caesars Palace security guard was punched in the throat after trying to trespass Martin from the property.

Martin, 31, faces misdemeanor charges of battery and engaging in lewd/dissolute conduct in a public place.

Martin last fought professionally in June, 2020, and is ranked No. 50 as a welterweight, according to the website tapology.com. He is not ranked by the site rankingmma.com.

Metro police were called to Caesars at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after security at Caesars took Martin into custody.

A passerby reported that Martin was urinating in the hallway near the casino floor, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

When security approached him and asked him to leave, he refused to show his ID and “began getting very irate and making threats to security officers,” the report said. The guard asked again, and read a trespass warning, which Anthony disregarded and continued to make threats.

The guard put up his hand and asked Anthony to step back, but instead, Anthony punched him in the throat, according to the arrest report. He hit another guard in the face.

Police reviewed video surveillance and it showed Anthony in a hallway unzipping his jeans and urinating in a corner, according to the report. Surveillance also showed the confrontation with security.