UFC continues with its third fight card in a week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UFC has proven it can fight the current pandemic and still pull off successful events. Of course, the fights are taking place in a controlled setting without fans, and they will try it again this weekend with their third fight card in one week at the same arena in Jacksonville, FL.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT® ON ESPN: OVEREEM vs. HARRIS takes place Saturday, May 16 from at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. and will be available live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ starting at 9 p.m. ET. Early prelims will kick off at 6 p.m. ET. The event will be closed to the public.

Following the Jacksonville trio of fight cards UFC 250 is scheduled for June 6. Location and fighters are to be determined, but the through these events the UFC is helping professional sports see a road to recovery.