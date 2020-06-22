UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier III set for Aug 15 in Las Vegas

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 17: Stipe Miocic throws a punch at Daniel Cormier in the second round during their UFC Heavyweight Title Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – We knew the fight was going to happen, we knew the date, now we know the location. They will meet again Aug. 15 in Las Vegas. Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III, the “rubber match” between two legendary heavyweights.

The UFC APEX is the most logical location for the fight would be the UFC’s new facility at Jones and the I-215. The UFC has pulled off numerous fights at that location without any issues concerning the Covid-19 pandemic fears.

One issue, the size of the cage at the Apex facility is 25 feet, five feet smaller than the traditional Octagon the company uses for its events. According to Martin, Miocic would prefer to oppose Cormier in a 30-foot cage.

The pair split their first two fights with Cormier winning the first fight by knockout and Miocic won the second fight, also by KO. This will be a 5 round fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.