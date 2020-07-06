UFC 251: Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal officially set as main event on Fight Island

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (L) punches Colby Covington in their welterweight title fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usman retained his title with a fifth-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

(CBS Sports) – UFC 251 has a new main event. After clearing many logistical hurdles over the weekend, Jorge Masvidal will step in on less than a week’s notice to face welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning (Saturday night stateside). Both sides agreed to terms to the deal on Sunday and were flown to Las Vegas for their initial COVID-19 test. Both passed and are expected to board private jets to Yas Island on Monday, according to Ariel Helwani.

Masvidal will get the main event slot many thought he deserved in the first place. With 48 career fights under his belt, Masvidal would serve as the fighter with the most MMA appearances before receiving his first title shot.

Shortly after the news of the agreement broke, UFC president Dana White posted a hype video to Twitter which seemingly confirmed that he was able to secure the new blockbuster main event.