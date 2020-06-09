UFC 250 and media covering the fights with pandemic

Breaking News
Combat Sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UFC 250 went off without a problem at the APEX building near I-215 and Jones. Fans are not allowed, but limited media are. Kevaney Martin of 8NewsNow went through the 17 hour process to be cleared and quarantined for the fights.

Amanda Nunes of Brazil continues here choke-hold on the women’s division and she rolled over Canada’s Felicia Spencer.

As for covering the fight card, Martin took an early morning test for Covid-19, had to stay in an assigned hotel room until the results were returned. Once cleared to cover the event, she was bused with other media to the APEX where the fights were held.

