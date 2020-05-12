UFC 249 shows how sports can safely return

JACKSONVILLE, FL – MAY 09: General view of the stadium as Justin Gaethje of the United States climbs the cage after defeating Tony Ferguson of the United States in the Interim lightweight title fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Somebody finally broke the ice. The UFC did and it was a tremendous success. The fights at UFC 249 were spectacular and everybody appears to have gotten out of Jacksonville without anything worse than the normal bloody forehead. Tests were given, masks were worn when mandated and social distancing practiced.

Sure, the fans were missed, but the UFC could provide a good road forward as sports maps out its return to the national landscape. Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports gave this assessment: