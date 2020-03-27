Report: Fury vs. Wilder III Oct. 3 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is set for October 3 in Las Vegas, according to The Athletic. No location has been set for the fight. Their last fight was in February at the MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas.

This would be the third fight between the two heavyweights. Their first fight was December 2, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. That fight ended up in a controversial split draw. Fury (30-0-1, 23KOs) won the second fight in the 7th round when Wilder’s (42-1-1, 41KOs) corner threw in the towel after a series of brutal punches by Fury.

Wilder exercised his right to an automatic rematch which would delay the possibility of a Fury vs. Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21KOs) fight which would unify the Heavyweight titles.