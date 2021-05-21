Report: Fury vs. Wilder 3 set for July 24 in Las Vegas

Deontay Wilder (left) and Tyson Fury during the World Boxing Council World Heavy Title bout at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The heavyweights want to go at it a third time, and do it in Las Vegas, according to a report by ESPN. Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21KO’s) is set to take on Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s). They have set a July 24th date and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been reserved by Top Rank Boxing for that night, although no specific arena has been mentioned for the fight.

Fury beat Wilder in a 7th round TKO February 22, 2020 in Las Vegas and because of Covid fears, neither fighter has fought since. They also fought to a controversial draw December 1, 2018 in Los Angeles. Most observers felt Fury won that fight.

The report says the fighters will split the purse 60/40 with Fury getting the larger part of that.