Pro Fighters League raises $65 million as April event in Las Vegas nears

Anthony Pettis poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Professional Fighters League says it has raised $65 million in new financing to boost its expansion and growth. The mixed martial arts promotion announced in a statement Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 that the money will go toward talent acquisition and international expansion. (AP Photo/John Locher, file)

LOS ANGELES — The Professional Fighters League says it has raised $65 million in new financing to boost its expansion and growth.

The mixed martial arts promotion announced in a statement that the money will go toward talent acquisition and international expansion.

The PFL returns to competition this spring after canceling its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike most combat sports entities, the PFL competes in a season-long format that includes playoffs and championship fights.

The promotion hasn’t held an event since December 2019, but will begin its current season April 23 in Las Vegas.