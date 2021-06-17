Oscar De La Hoya announces boxing comeback vs UFC’s Belfort

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 30: Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya gestures during a news conference for the bout between Canelo Alvarez and WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on October 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kovalev will defend his title against Alvarez, who is making his debut at light heavyweight, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar De La Hoya says he is returning to the boxing ring for a bout against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

The 48-year-old De La Hoya announced he will end his nearly 13-year ring retirement Sept. 11 in Las Vegas for what is expected to be an exhibition fight.

The Golden Boy’s return is backed by Triller, the social networking service that has aggressively jumped into the fight game over the past year.

De La Hoya hasn’t fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008.

The Olympic gold medalist from Los Angeles was one of the biggest pay-per-view stars in the sport, winning world championships in six divisions.