Oscar De La Hoya announces boxing comeback vs UFC’s Belfort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar De La Hoya says he is returning to the boxing ring for a bout against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.
The 48-year-old De La Hoya announced he will end his nearly 13-year ring retirement Sept. 11 in Las Vegas for what is expected to be an exhibition fight.
The Golden Boy’s return is backed by Triller, the social networking service that has aggressively jumped into the fight game over the past year.
De La Hoya hasn’t fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008.
The Olympic gold medalist from Los Angeles was one of the biggest pay-per-view stars in the sport, winning world championships in six divisions.