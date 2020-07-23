Mike Tyson set to fight Roy Jones Jr September 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Mike Tyson has been preparing for weeks for a fight, we just didn’t know which fight. Now it is set. An 8 round exhibition against former champion Roy Jones Jr.

In a promotional video, Tyson puts the date as September 12 at an undisclosed location, likely California. Tyson is 54 years old, Jones is 51, it’s unlikely that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would sanction the fight.

Both fighters are former heavyweight champions. Tyson was the unified champ, Jones held the WBA title. Jones was best known for fighting at 5 different weight classes throughout his career. He started as a middleweight and went all the way to heavyweight.