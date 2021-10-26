Mayweather: Vaccine choice being taken away from Americans

Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during a news conference in Tokyo in 2018. The former boxing champion has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A plea for freedom of choice by boxer Floyd Mayweather is getting a lot of support on Twitter.

Mayweather’s message: Americans had the choice of whether to get vaccinated, but that choice is slowly being taken away.

Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. pic.twitter.com/7F6RsWaDkL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) October 25, 2021

“Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us,” Mayweather posted on Twitter.

The tweet had more than 44,000 likes by early afternoon on Tuesday.

Mayweather, a Las Vegas resident, has stayed out of the news lately. His last event was an 8-round exhibition fight against YouTube personality Logan Paul in Miami in early June.

He also stepped forward to pay funeral expenses for George Floyd, the Black man killed by Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020.