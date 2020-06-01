Jon Jones gives up title, UFC has successful weekend of fights at the APEX

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Jon Jones has been known as “The Baddest Man on The Planet”, or if that’s not enough, how about the best pound-for-pound fighter ever? Take your pick. He is also now the former Light Heavyweight champion of the UFC.

To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Jones is in an ongoing feud with UFC President Dana White over money. He has asked for Dana White to release him and he has said that he can make more money doing other things and doesn’t have to fight again for the UFC.

The UFC had a very successful fight card over the weekend at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. No fans were allowed at the event. They are preparing for UFC 250 this weekend at the same location, also without fans.