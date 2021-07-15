Fury vs. Wilder rescheduled for October 9 at T-Mobile Arena

Deontay Wilder (left) and Tyson Fury during the World Boxing Council World Heavy Title bout at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The are doing it in the fall, instead of the summer. The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will take place October 9th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A positive COVID test in the Fury camp caused a delay from the original July 24th date.

This will be the third meeting between the heavyweights. The first fight was a draw, that most felt Fury had won, and the second fight was won by Fury with a seventh-round technical knockout.

Tickets purchased for the July 24 fight will be honored October 9.