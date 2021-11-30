Former UFC champ Jon Jones set for January court date in scuffle at Caesars Palace

Combat Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jon Jones (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS — A court date has been reset to January for former UFC champion Jon Jones to learn whether he’ll face criminal charges following his September arrest on allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace.

Neither Jones nor attorneys were in court on Tuesday when a judge pushed back the date for prosecutors to file a criminal complaint.

Jones remains free on $8,000 bail. Jones had three stints as UFC light heavyweight champion since 2011 but relinquished the light heavyweight title last year.

He has a history of arrests, suspensions and disputes with the UFC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories