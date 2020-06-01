Floyd Mayweather offers to pay George Floyd funeral expenses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Floyd Mayweather Jr., undefeated Las Vegas boxer, has offered to pay the funeral expenses of George Floyd, who was killed while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer. This is according to Hollywood Unlocked.

While speaking with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee during a private conversation, Mayweather shared that he was distraught after learning the minimal charge former officer Chauvin received for killing George — just third-degree murder and manslaughter. He told Jason that he was in a group chat with Anzel Jennings, the CEO of TMT music label, who shared that he actually grew up with George in Houston. Following their conversion, Jennings reached out to the family on Mayweather’s behalf. The 43-year-old star felt compelled to do something so he committed to paying for the three funeral services in Houston, George’s hometown – Minnesota and Charlotte. The family is also looking to have a fourth service in another location. Mayweather has also offered to take care of those expenses as well.

Mayweather lives in Las Vegas and has made hundreds of millions of dollars during his boxing career that has taken him to a 50-0 record before he announced his retirement.

No word if the Floyd family has taken Mayweather up on his offer.