Fight reporter Helen Yee talks about experiences on Fight Island, UFC 251

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UFC 251 take place this weekend on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, otherwise known as “Fight Island.” 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis talked to Las Vegas combat sports reporter Helen Yee about her experiences covering the fight during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There have been a number of changes with UFC 251. It was originally scheduled for June 6 in Perth, Australia. There have been changes in the fighters participating, but the main event will be Kamaru Usman defending his Welterweight Title against Jorge Masvidal. Top to bottom this is seen as one of the UFC’s strongest fight cards. The event will be held without fans.