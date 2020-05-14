Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson working out. Is a rematch next?

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 28: Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson fight for WBA World Heavyweight Title on June 28,1997 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight was stop in the third round and Tyson was disqualified for biting Holyfield on both ears. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Their first two fights were historic, are they considering a third?

Both Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield announced they are working out and did not rule out a third fight.

In a Play Together Apart livestream on Facebook on Thursday, Tyson addressed the possibility he would return to boxing again.

“It may not be over yet. Anything’s possible. I feel unstoppable now. The gods of war have reawakened me, ignited my ego and want me to go to war again. I feel like I’m [young] again.”

Meanwhile, Holyfield joined in the fun with a tweet showing him trying to get into fighting shape.

My 1st week back in the gym and I feel great I'm looking forward to stepping up my training sessions and intensity as I prepare for my fight.



I told you I had something for you🥊@ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x@TheMarkHenry @WWEonFOX@FOXSports pic.twitter.com/ncgeJMTkmE — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 13, 2020

Tyson (52) and Holyfield (57) fought twice in 1996 and 1997 with Holyfield winning both fights. The second fight was famously the “Ear Bite Fight” where Tyson was disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear (twice).

It’s possible, perhaps even likely that the pair are planning an exhibition bout for charity.