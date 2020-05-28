ESPN Fight Night set for the UFC Apex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The fights are back on in Las Vegas this weekend. The UFC will hold ESPN Fight Night, Woodley vs. Burns Saturday at their Apex complex at 215 and Jones. There will be no fans at the event.

Details from CBSSports.com:

The MMA handicapper knows the May 30 main event will likely be a major turning point in the careers of both fighters. Woodley has seen one of the most successful runs in UFC welterweight history marred by inactivity due to various injuries and criticism from what some observers view as a conservative fighting style.

Woodley (19-4-1) memorably knocked out Robbie Lawler in the first round of their July 2016 bout to win the title and made four successful title defenses. But he was listless in his lopsided decision loss to Usman, who used his wrestling and cage control to dominate their fight. The former champion turned 38 in April and a loss to Burns could mean a long road back to title contention.

Burns (18-3) heads to the Apex facility as one of the promotion’s hottest fighters. The 33-year-old Brazilian has flirted on the outskirts of the rankings since making his UFC debut in 2014. But he has been on a roll since a July 2018 loss to Dan Hooker, with a series of impressive outings among his five consecutive victories.