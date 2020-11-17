Las Vegas developer turning Muhammad Ali’s childhood home into museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The former wife of Muhammad Ali and a Las Vegas real estate developer are working together to turn the childhood home of the boxing great into a museum to his honor. Khalilah Camacho-Ali and Jared Weiss talked to Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about their plans to develop the small Louisville home and the surrounding neighborhood.

The pair have launched a fundraising effort that would include the improvements on the home and a fund for college scholarships in Ali’s name.

The family moved into the home when Ali, known as Cassius Clay, was 5 years old and they lived there from 1947 through 1961.

