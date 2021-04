LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UFC is ready to return to Las Vegas.

Following Governor Sisolak’s announcement Tuesday on his goal to have all Nevada counties fully reopen by June 1, UFC President Dana White announced on Twitter that UFC 264 will be held at T-Mobile Arena on July 10th at 100% capacity.

That means 20,000 fans inside one of Vegas’ most popular entertainment venues.

It will be headlined by the third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw — danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021

Tickets go on sale this week.