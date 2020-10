LAS VEGAS and ABU DHABI – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced details for Return to UFC FIGHT ISLAND, the follow up to the massively successful series of UFC events which became a cultural phenomenon that captivated the sports world.

Return to UFC FIGHT ISLAND will be held on Yas Island, one of the Emirates most popular leisure, shopping, and entertainment destinations, and the location of the first edition of UFC FIGHT ISLAND this past July. UFC will produce five events for Return to UFC FIGHT ISLAND, including two Pay Per Views and three Fight Nights.