Boxer sues Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, citing racism, breach of contract

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 09: Terence Crawford celebrates his victory after a TKO in the 9th round with Top Rank boxing promoter Bob Arum after the WBO welterweight title between Jeff Horn and Terence Crawford at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boxer Terence Crawford is suing boxing promoter Bob Arum, citing racial discrimination in Arum’s treatment of Black fighters.

The lawsuit says Arum’s company, Top Rank Inc., didn’t book Crawford a fight, violating his contract in 2019. By some accounts, claims alleged in the lawsuit seek nearly $10 million from Top Rank.

Crawford accuses Arum of continued racist remarks and attacks on the reputations of boxers based on their race. The lawsuit alleges white and Latino fighters don’t go through the same “vicious, vengeful treatment” that Arum imposes on Black fighters.

“Bob Arum, the founder and CEO of Top Rank, has been called out as a racist by numerous individuals in the sports and entertainment industry as he has made millions of dollars exploiting individuals of color, especially Black boxers such Crawford,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit goes on to say Arum gets away with the remarks because the people who are waiting for Arum to retire will not stand up to him. Arum is dismissed as a grumpy old man.

In a statement to the New York Post responding to the lawsuit, Arum said, ““Don’t call a man a racist when really this is because of your own failures.”

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, alleges breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, breach of good faith and “tortious breach” of good faith.

Los Angeles attorney Bryan Freedman is representing Crawford. Las Vegas attorney Hector J. Carbajal is also listed as counsel.

It’s peppered with big-name boxers like Floyd Mayweather Jr., and how Arum has sleighted them. UFC President Dana White’s rough criticisms of Arum are repeated in the lawsuit. Crawford, meanwhile, is painted in the light of a racial crusader who is trying to right the wrongs of an organization from an old, racist world.

Arum’s remarks about Crawford are offered as proof that he has failed to represent the fighter and does not act in good faith.

Crawford and Arum split in November of 2019.

Crawford is considered by ESPN to be the No. 2 pound-for-pound best boxer — a distinction that should put him in high demand. Crawford acknowledges Arum’s claims that he loses money on Crawford’s fights, and counters that he’s the one Arum turned to when he needed a fight to launch a new contract with ESPN+, suggesting Arum is happy to book his fights when the benefit is for Top Rank.