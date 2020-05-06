Biggest fight ever to take place in Las Vegas next year

HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA – AUGUST 24: Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland competes at the Deadlift for Max event during the World’s Strongest Man competition at Yalong Bay Cultural Square on August 24, 2013 in Hainan Island, China. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – I really dislike boxing hype. It seems every time you turn around there another Mega-Fight, or Super-Fight or Fight of The Century. With that in mind, we will just call this the Biggest Fight Ever.

With no apologies.

This would be two of the largest, strongest, biggest guys on the planet going at it.

Eddie “The Beast” Hall is from England and is 6 foot, 3 inches, 410 pounds. He won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2017. Haftor “The Mountain” Bjornsson is 6 foot, 9 inches, 452 pounds. He was the World’s Strongest Man in 2018. Bjornsson also stars in the popular TV series, Game of Thrones. On May 2 Bjornsson broke Hall’s World Record with a 1,105 pound dead-lift.

No specific date or location in Las Vegas has been mentioned for the fight, only September 2021.