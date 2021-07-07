Athletic Commission lifts marijuana ban

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Whether they smoke pot or not, fighters welcomed this news today. The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted unanimously on Monday to remove the rule that would fine or suspend fighters for testing positive for marijuana. Fans and fighters have been pushing for the change after many states, including Nevada, have approved marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes.

There have been numerous fines for CBD being found in fighters systems, most famously, UFC fighter Nick Diaz was given a 5 year suspension in 2014 for his second offense following his fight with Anderson Silva. Diaz’ suspension

Video in this story is UFC welterweight Ryan Hall talking about the change in policy by the NSAC