Anderson Sliva vs. GSP stare down in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS – Let the rumors of a possible match up begin. Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre, two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts met in Las Vegas this weekend. They held an brief stare down, then let the speculation fly.

The event was part of a promotion by Limitless owner Jas Mathur. A health, fitness and positive attitude web site. Mandy Rose from the WWE was also there for the event.

Silva and Pierre are two of the biggest names in the sport and there has been talk of a fight between them for years.

