You could win a one-night stay in a Buffalo Wild Wings

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) — Some people metaphorically “live” at the local sports bar during the March Madness basketball tournament, but Buffalo Wild Wings is giving you a chance to make it literal.
It’s building a bed-and-breakfast-style pop-up living space inside its restaurant in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. It’s called BNB-Dubs.
A commercial says the “B” stands for beer, buzzer beaters, bunk beds and bathrobes, and it notes there’s no breakfast.
In a contest, two winners plus one friend each can stay there for one night during March Madness. To enter, post a video explaining why you’re the ultimate March Madness fan on Instagram or twitter with #bnbdubscontest and tag a friend.
Winners will be announced March 15th.