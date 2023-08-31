LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Indiana Hoosiers from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders challenge the Wyoming Cowboys.

On Sunday, the Northwestern Wildcats will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before the Oregon State Beavers kick off against the San Jose State Spartans.

These games will be exclusively broadcast on KLAS, but since 8 News Now was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may be unable to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are urged to call the company at 800-531-5000 and demand that they restore KLAS to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the games:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KLAS has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on them.

8 News Now is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, 8 News Now broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many Las Vegas restaurants and sports books will also carry the games.

KLAS’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again urged to call DIRECTV at 800-531-5000 and complain.