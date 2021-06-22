Nassib’s Raiders jersey becomes league’s top-seller

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders flexes during warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib’s jersey is the top seller across the entire Fanatics’ network, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The jersey was the top-selling item on both Monday and Tuesday, Schefter reported.

Raiders’ DE Carl Nassib is the top-selling NFL jersey across the @Fanatics’ network both yesterday and today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2021

Fanatics is a sports company with exclusive rights to player merchandise.

Nassib, 28, made history Monday, announcing he was gay and becoming the first active NFL player to do so openly.

Nassib also said he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization aimed to prevent LGBTQ youth suicide. The NFL confirms it will match Nassib’s $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project.