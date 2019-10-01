Calif. governor signs bill allowing college athletes to make money from endorsements; NCAA doesn’t think it’s the right approach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hot-button issue of paying college athletes is at the forefront once again after the governor of California signed a bill that will allow NCAA athletes in the state to make money off endorsement deals.

“The game has changed, and it’s about time,” said Eldridge Hudson, a former UNLV basketball player.

While athletes and experts agree that the rules around student-athlete compensation need to change, the NCAA says California is not taking the right approach. The NCAA sent the following statement:

The bill will not go into effect until 2023, but many are wondering right now what kind of impact it will have nationally and in the state of Nevada.

Hudson says for decades the NCAA has wrongfully prevented college athletes from accepting money from companies that use their names or images.

“Companies making billions of dollars and don’t want to share it,” Hudson asked? “It’s time. Stop. Give them the money.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 206, known as the Fair Pay To Play Act, during a recent episode of The Shop, a sports talk show on HBO that is hosted and produced by NBA star Lebron James.

The new law allows college athletes in California to sign endorsement deals, and earn profits if their names, images, and likenesses are used on products, such as T-shirts and video games.

California is the first state to do this, but the state of New York has introduced similar legislation.

