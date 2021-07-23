Bucks psychic? High school grad predicted finals win in 2018 yearbook

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (WTEN) — Do you believe in psychic abilities? If not, maybe this New Yorker can change your mind.

In 2018, then-Averill Park High School senior Jack Paris made a prediction in his high school yearbook. On Tuesday, his vision came true: Milwaukee Bucks, 2021 NBA Champions.

“I did it the night it was due, the night before it was due,” Paris said. “I had no quote, and I didn’t really want to do an inspirational one because I thought it would be kind of corny, and I’m kind of known for being a Bucks fan,” Paris said. “That was my thing in high school.”

This was no prediction on a whim. “It’s a very complicated story in how I got to this solution.”

A lot of thought went into picking the year 2021, mainly Giannis Antetokounmpo’s contract situation. “It was his year to sign an extension,” Paris said. “Everyone was talking about how he was going to leave Milwaukee and all this and all that and I’m like, ‘You know what? He’s not leaving. He’s winning us a championship. 2021 is the year.'”

In 2018, the Bucks were no world-beaters. They finished seventh in the Eastern Conference before falling to Boston in the first round. Not a whole lot of people recognized their championship potential, but Jack did. “I just had faith. I knew my team was going to be good. I knew the Bucks were going to be good. Something in my gut just said they were going to do it.”

For good measure, Jack had one more prediction up his sleeve for the final Game 6. “I was at work and we were talking about it,” Paris said. “Bucks in 6 is a very famous quote among Bucks fans. So I said, ‘Bucks in 6, Giannis will drop 50. I just have a feeling.’ And he dropped 50 points.”

Believe what you want! Jack Paris knows his Milwaukee Bucks.