Bryce Harper says he’s fine after 96 mph pitch hits him in the face

Phillies star Bryce Harper says he’s feeling fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday.

Harper was drilled in the left cheek by Cardinals left-hander Génesis Cabrera’s first pitch in the sixth inning of a 5-3 victory. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose.

“Everything feels good,” Harper said in a video he posted to Instagram. He said he got a CT scan and other testing. “Everything came back good,” he said.

He appeared to have only minor swelling and bruising in the video he sent to social media.

Philadelphia is slated to wrap up a four-game series in St. Louis.