LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Breakdancing has gone from the street to studios as more and more young kids break into the sport.

It’s a sport that strikes a balance between complex moves, acrobatics, coordination, body movements, and aesthetics. Breakers are starting at younger ages and the moves seen at the Youth Break Championship at District Arts Dance Studio in Summerlin are enough to wow professional and Olympic hopefuls.

Breakdancing has come a long way since it began in the Bronx in the 1970s as it makes its Olympic debut next summer in Paris. This debut has been a long time coming for those who have been breaking for over a decade as they watch young kids turn the sport on its head.

Freestyle, footwork, and any other athletic move qualify in the eyes of the judges. A culture of creativity has this sport on the move and it is not slowing down.