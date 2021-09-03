BIG3 championship: Ice Cube with the inside take on Saturday’s game in the Bahamas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s championship time for BIG3 — the basketball league that features a lot of former NBA stars in a 3-on-3 format that has a playground feel.

The league played games in Las Vegas earlier this summer, along with some NBA cities.

The championship is being played on Saturday in the Bahamas. The event airs on Channel 8 at 12:30 p.m.

Ice Cube, one of the league’s co-founders, gave us some tips on who to watch in an exclusive interview this morning.

Watch the video for more. You’ll find out who is the BIG3’s best trash-talker, and more about who plays for the top teams.