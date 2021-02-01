Big Game Monday: Challenges, fun ahead in Tampa Bay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be millions of people tuning into CBS this Sunday for the most unusual Super Bowl in NFL history. Any way you cut it, there will be challenges.

But even in the pandemic, there are plenty of fun stories coming from Tampa Bay, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers get ready to face off in Super Bowl 55.

Even the traditional events are a little odd this year.

The Chiefs won’t get to the city until Saturday. You can’t help but feel bad for Tampa Bay, as they’ve waited years for their chance to host the game and the country and sports fall into the pandemic.

Everybody is masked up, and the stadium won’t be full. Interviews and parties are all being done virtually.

Even Super Bowl Media Day isn’t the same — it’s all done on little computer screens. But players were still asked the odd questions like, “What animal would Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce be?”

For the record, Mahomes said he would be a wolf and Kelce would be a giraffe.