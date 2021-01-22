BetMGM: Sportsbooks on the two championship games this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL is now down to its final four this weekend. Here is what the Sportsbooks are thinking about these two very good matchups.

We’ve got two championship games going on this weekend. The first one’s going to be the Bucs against the Packers.

And then of course the Bills against the Chiefs. The Chiefs got the news they were looking for. That Patrick Mahomes, a quaterback who suffered a concussioin last week, is ready to play in the Sportsbooks.

They had been on edge waiting for this news. Jeff Stoneback with BetMGM shares what is on the mind of Sportsbooks.

Like on a situation like this, we won’t take as big as many large wagers as we do early until we find out what the quarterback situation is because situations like this we seem to find out about five minutes after the sharp people find out, so, and so, it doesn’t take us long to figure out whether or not he’s going to play or not. Jeff Stoneback with BetMGM

The interesting thing about the other game now, Tampa Bay against Green Bay, and the Sportsbooks want Green Bay to win because there are a ton of bets out there. Futures bets on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now to win the Super Bowl. Millions of dollars worth of bets on the Bucks.

I’m talking about probably two three-million at least, maybe three-four million for the state, so you know, nobody, none of the bookmakers behind the counter are Buccaneers fans this weekend. Jeff Stoneback with BetMGM

So at last check, the Green Bay Packers are three and a half point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the Kansas City Chiefs three-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills.