Web Extra: Billy Beane talks Las Vegas, Athletics and “Moneyball”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Oakland A’s Billy Beane is considered the most innovative and one of the most successful General Managers in baseball. He was the subject of the 2011 movie titled, “Moneyball.”

Beane was praised for his logistics in choosing baseball players based on their ability and their contracts, which led Beane to conclude their value. His calculations and evaluations have proven to be successful for the Oakland Athletics.

Beane talks to 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis about the Athleteics and the new Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators in Downtown Summerlin