Web Extra: Aviators to host AAA Title Game in 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aviators will host the 2020 Ephesus Sports Lighting Triple-A National Championship Game at a press conference at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

The game, to be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark, will feature the champion of the Pacific Coast League against the champion of the International League in a one-game, winner-take-all showdown for Triple-A supremacy.

Minor League Baseball executives, including Branch Rickey, Pacific Coast League president; Randy Mobley, International League president; James McCarty, Ephesus Sports Lighting; Don Logan, Las Vegas Aviators president/COO; and Pat O’Connor, Minor League Baseball president/COO, made the joint announcement.