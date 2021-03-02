SOURCE: Minor League season to be delayed one month

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The hopes had been for the Aviators to begin their season in April and AAA baseball could return after missing their entire 2020 season. Oh, they will play ball, but it looks like the season will be delayed one month.

Baseball writer Jeff Passan of ESPN says that the AAA season should begin in early May along with the AA and A seasons. This plan would likely allow more fans to attend games as ballparks and cities continue to open up across the country. Many states are already at 100% capacity. This would also make it easier for players to move from between the leagues as COVID restrictions are laxed.

Major League Baseball has made no official announcement, but there are encouraging signs with Spring Training camps opening up without problems in Arizona and Florida.