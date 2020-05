LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Minor league baseball may have a hard road to recovery because of coronavirus fears, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still enjoy some good competition. The Las Vegas Reyes de Platas (The Silver Kings) are competing with other minor league baseball teams over who has the best cora (cap).

Reyes de Plata (Las Vegas Aviators) are competing against the Pinatas de Erie (Erie Seawolves). This is the final day of voting. You can vote here today.