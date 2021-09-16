Mexican Baseball Fiesta begins Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark

Members of the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredo, a binational professional baseball team with home stadiums in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas, stand for the U.S. National Anthem before a game in 2019 in Laredo, Texas in a scene from “Bad Hombres.” The Showtime documentary follows this AAA Mexican League baseball team that plays on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border amid the tension around migration, divisive politics, and environmental concerns. (Showtime via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s a big weekend for baseball beginning tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Ballpark announces it will host the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 16-17, 2021. The popular event made its Las Vegas debut at Cashman Field in 2017 and was held at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2019. A “spring training” for teams in the Mexcian Winter Leagues, this fun, colorful and exciting event features two of the top teams in the Liga Mexicana del Pacifico – Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali.



“The Mexican Pacific League is even more popular in Mexico than Major League Baseball is in the U.S.,” said Don Logan, President and COO, Las Vegas Aviators. “The energy of the fans, the music, the food, and fun make this a unique experience for all baseball fans.”



The games begins at 7:00 p.m. and tickets can be purchases HERE.