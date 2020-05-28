Many minor league players to be released, Aviators season in doubt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Hundreds of minor league baseball players have been released and the entire minor league season could be in jeopardy. Jeff Passan of ESPN said in a tweet, “The minor leagues have simply been devastated.”
The Las Vegas Aviators are still hoping to play their second season at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, but that is looking less likely. Major League Baseball has to come up with a plan to resume its season before the minor leagues can do anything and the players and owners are still far apart on an agreement to re-start the season.