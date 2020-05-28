Many minor league players to be released, Aviators season in doubt

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Hundreds of minor league baseball players have been released and the entire minor league season could be in jeopardy. Jeff Passan of ESPN said in a tweet, “The minor leagues have simply been devastated.”

Across baseball, hundreds of minor league players were cut today and lost their jobs, sources tell ESPN. Hundreds more will be released over the next week. In the end, upward of 1,000 players could see their baseball careers end. The minor leagues have simply been devastated. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2020

The Las Vegas Aviators are still hoping to play their second season at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, but that is looking less likely. Major League Baseball has to come up with a plan to resume its season before the minor leagues can do anything and the players and owners are still far apart on an agreement to re-start the season.