1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH NOW: Protests in Minneapolis continue, the National Guard is called in to control unrests UPDATE: President Trump escalates war on Twitter, signs executive order challenging social media protections
Live Now
Protests in Minneapolis continue, the National Guard is called in to control unrests

Many minor league players to be released, Aviators season in doubt

Aviators

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Hundreds of minor league baseball players have been released and the entire minor league season could be in jeopardy. Jeff Passan of ESPN said in a tweet, “The minor leagues have simply been devastated.”

The Las Vegas Aviators are still hoping to play their second season at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, but that is looking less likely. Major League Baseball has to come up with a plan to resume its season before the minor leagues can do anything and the players and owners are still far apart on an agreement to re-start the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories