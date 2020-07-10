LV Ballpark offering behind-the-scenes tours

1  of  7
LAS VEGAS – Looking for a fun outing with the kids?  A field trip with friends or just a reason to leave the house?Las Vegas Ballpark® announces select public tours of the award-winning facility, named Ballpark of the Year in 2019 by Ballpark Digest, the industry standard, and home of the Las Vegas Aviators®.

Venture beyond the bases with an official tour of the Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators. Fans will enjoy a guided tour and exploration of top amenities including the Field, Home + Visitor Clubhouses, and Playstudios VIP Club Level.

Join us each Friday afternoon in July starting July 17 for exclusive behind-the-scenes tour opportunities. Each tour group will be limited to no more than 10 people so be sure to pre-plan and secure your tickets. Tours will last about 45 minutes in length and will begin at the Main Gate near the Team Store where tour attendees get $10 off their day-of, store purchase of $50 or more.  All CDC guidelines will be followed.  Masks and on-site temperature checks are mandatory for all guests.

                                           Visit https://fevo.me/3dSzkLo for  information and to purchase tickets.

WHEN:                              July 17, 24 and 31

1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

$10 per attendee; max 10 people per tour; masks required

Complimentary bottled water included

WHERE:                            Las Vegas Ballpark

1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

For more on Las Vegas Ballpark, visit www.thelvballpark.com.

