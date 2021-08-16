Las Vegas Ballpark to host Mexican Baseball Fiesta in September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The best of Mexican baseball is coming to Las Vegas in September. Las Vegas Ballpark will host the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 16-17, 2021. The popular event made its Las Vegas debut at Cashman Field in 2017 and was held at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2019. A “spring training” for teams in the Mexcian Winter Leagues, this fun, colorful and exciting event features two of the top teams in the Liga Mexicana del Pacifico – Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali.

“The Mexican Pacific League is even more popular in Mexico than Major League Baseball is in the U.S.,” said Don Logan, President and COO, Las Vegas Aviators. “The energy of the fans, the music, the food, and fun make this a unique experience for all baseball fans.”

The Águilas de Mexicali boasts past players including Fernando Valenzuela, John Kruk, Mike Piazza, and Jeff Samardzija. Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo has won the league 16 times with notable alums featuring Curt Schilling, Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla.

The Pacific League of Mexico was founded in 1945 and plays from October through February. The champion of the league, also referred to as the Winter League of Mexico, plays in the Caribbean World Series.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Individual game tickets are priced at $11 (general admission/berm); $17 (outfield box); $22 (infield box); $30 (home plate box) and $40 (club level).